Man Shot Dead In Eight Mile Rock

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Eight Mile Rock on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the incident happened shortly before 5pm on Bayshore Road as the victim arrived home.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that Police Control Room received a report of a shooting incident in Eight Mile Rock and dispatched officers to investigate.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman told them that while inside her home she looked at her surveillance camera and saw her husband arrive home. She also saw two unknown masked men armed with a firearm shoot him in his body.

EMS personnel took the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was examined by doctor and pronounced dead.

ASP Rolle said investigations are continuing into this murder.