Minnis Calls Accusations Over Gibson Mudslinging

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OUTGOING Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis deflected to the Progressive Liberal Party’s campaign style in the face of questions about his failure to publicly address allegations against Adrian Gibson and his handling of certain contracts in his capacity as Water and Sewerage Corporation chairman.

Last month, Mr Gibson denied accusations that he facilitated the awarding of no bid contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to a company alleged to be owned by people he knew.

Last week during a rally, Dr Minnis fully endorsed Mr Gibson despite the looming questions concerning the situation.

Asked about it yesterday as people cast their vote, Dr Minnis chalked it up to “mudslinging” by the PLP.

“The opposition has nothing to campaign on, so they campaigned on pure mudslinging,” Dr Minnis said after voting in Killarney with his wife. “We campaigned on policies and the way forward.

They have accused me of many manner of things. I would not even tell you who were in their war room and pushing out all sorts of things, but we were focused.

“We were focused on making life better for the Bahamian populace and focused on policies that we think will advance The Bahamas forward.”

During a recent rally in Long Island, Dr Minnis said: “The whole country knows that Long Island rollin’ red with the FNM and Adrian Gibson. We want you to send Adrian Gibson back to the people’s House. Adrian has done an excellent job for you and a good job for you and a good job for the country. He is a hard worker, who has accomplished so much for Long Island during this term in office. I hear Brave is dead mad with your MP.”

Mr Gibson has faced scrutiny over the award of hundreds of thousands of WSC contracts to Elite Maintenance Incorporated Ltd, a company whose director is the woman with the same name as Mr Gibson’s fiancee.

Mr Gibson has said the woman was a lawyer acting on behalf of Elite Maintenance and that she eventually severed ties with the company. He has not said whether he disclosed existing relationships with the directors of the company that secured the contracts to WSC’s board of directors.

WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson has said at least three bids were submitted for the contracts in question and that after the bids were reviewed, a recommendation by the board of directors was made.