Bahamas Downgraded By Moody's

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The scale of the economic and fiscal challenges facing the new Philip Davis-led administration were laid bare Friday, after Moody’s further downgraded the Bahamas’ sovereign creditworthiness.

The credit rating agency, in slashing the country’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to ‘Ba3’ from ‘Ba2’, warned that the devastation inflicted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian will have “lasting consequences” for the Bahamian economy,with stopover arrivals only set to return to pre-pandemic numbers in 2024.

This latest action plunges The Bahamas further into non-investment grade or ‘junk’ status, with Moody’s adding that the country’s $10.356bn national debt is now more than six times’ bigger than the Government’s annual income or revenue base.

The consequences of the latest downgrade include a further potential increase in the Government’s borrowing costs when it goes out to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in more debt financing later this year.

Investors will likely seek higher interest rates on Bahamian sovereign debt to compensate for the extra risk due to the Government’s loss of creditworthiness. This, in turn, will lead to higher debt servicing costs that will ultimately have to be paid by the Bahamian taxpayer.

The timing of Moody’s actions is especially bad given that the Government’s 2021-2022 borrowing plan projected that it would seek to place a $700m bond with the international capital markets in late September/early October depending on prevailing conditions. Those conditions have suddenly become much more negative.

And the downgrade could also hit foreign direct investment (FDI) and associated confidence, as investors will have to factor increased country and fiscal risks into their decisions as to whether to deploy capital on projects in this nation.

Many observers are also likely to be suspicious about the timing of Moody’s downgrade, coming just one day after the general election and within hours of Mr Davis’ swearing-in as prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said during the campaign that his reasons for calling an early election would become obvious soon. It is unclear whether he was referring to Moody’s impending downgrade, with the rating agency traditionally publishing its annual report on The Bahamas in August.

It broke with that tradition this year, but there is no confirmation that the outgoing government asked Moody’s to delay taking action for fear it would have influenced voters on election day.

