Pinder Says Fnm Supporters Harassed At Poll Sites

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Fox Hill candidate John Pinder claimed his supporters were “harassed” at polling sites yesterday.

While at Sandilands Primary School, he alleged the Progressive Liberal Party supporters were the only persons engaging in this behaviour.

“People who are in red T-shirts they’re coming…saying even though they got a red t-shirt (they still) trying to hand them a yellow bag,” he told The Tribune.

He pointed to a man at the school’s gate who he accused of campaigning.

“Clearly he could be there if he’s an agent but he don’t have the right to be campaigning. He supposed to be observing, not campaigning. At the end of the day, the chips will fall where they may.”

Later yesterday, Mr Pinder said the issue was resolved but gave further details about what he said took place.

“(They) would stop people in red shirts and say ‘Look here, why don’t you take this yellow bag,” he said. “After I heard it the third time, I got involved. I went to the police then the presiding officer was involved.

“I told the guys that were standing they couldn’t (campaign at) the polling station. They had to move away from the polling station. They moved away.”

Across the street from the school was Fred Mitchell, Progressive Liberal Party chairman and candidate for the area.

When asked about the former director of labour’s claims, Mr Mitchell said: “I wouldn’t comment on (what) John Pinder has to say.”