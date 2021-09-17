Pinder Says Fnm Supporters Harassed At Poll Sites

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Fox Hill candidate John Pinder claimed his supporters were “harassed” at polling sites yesterday.
While at Sandilands Primary School, he alleged the Progressive Liberal Party supporters were the only persons engaging in this behaviour.
“People who are in red T-shirts they’re coming…saying even though they got a red t-shirt (they still) trying to hand them a yellow bag,” he told The Tribune.
He pointed to a man at the school’s gate who he accused of campaigning.
“Clearly he could be there if he’s an agent but he don’t have the right to be campaigning. He supposed to be observing, not campaigning. At the end of the day, the chips will fall where they may.”
Later yesterday, Mr Pinder said the issue was resolved but gave further details about what he said took place.
“(They) would stop people in red shirts and say ‘Look here, why don’t you take this yellow bag,” he said. “After I heard it the third time, I got involved. I went to the police then the presiding officer was involved.
“I told the guys that were standing they couldn’t (campaign at) the polling station. They had to move away from the polling station. They moved away.”
Across the street from the school was Fred Mitchell, Progressive Liberal Party chairman and candidate for the area.
When asked about the former director of labour’s claims, Mr Mitchell said: “I wouldn’t comment on (what) John Pinder has to say.”
Comments
Topdude 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
This was not a free and fair election at all. When you add all these incidents up you come up with a stolen election. Totally stolen. Clearly unfair.
TalRussell 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
While at which — wing at Sandilands, — Who you say, was it that alleges, — 'Twas the new government's, prospective Voters, — Were the only persons, — Be engaging in harassing behaviour? — You just couldn't make his kind of stuff up, — Yes?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Seriously? You lost more than 30 seats. There was no theft here, it was a salami wave, no pun intended. It will be ironic if the "corrupt" PLP works for the people and grows the economy. We shall see...
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
IT is the FNM Government that has dropped 8 points in corruption
.
baclarke 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
This election was not stolen, but a was a self-inflicted slaughter. They have no one to blame but themselves. They called the snap election and so all the problems that came with it was on them, including the exclusion of persons who didn't register on time, those who didn't vote to due the risk of covid, and those who were apathetic towards the leadership and decided simply not to vote at all.
John 54 minutes ago
Pinder was one of the main reasons the FNM lost he lazy a$$
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID