One Dead, Two Injured After Shooting And Stabbing In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man was killed, and two others are in hospital following a shooting and stabbing incident in Grand Bahama on Friday evening.

The incident happened at a local bar and night spot in Freeport. This came a day after a man was shot dead in Eight Mile Rock.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that two men are in custody assisting police with their investigation into this latest murder.

Reports are that shortly after 11pm, Police Control Room received information of a shooting incident at the bar situated in the International Bazaar and officers responded.

According to investigations, a group of young men were involved in a physical altercation when two men sustained gunshots about the body and one man was stabbed.

Mr Rolle said the victims were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital by private vehicles. The doctor examined the victims and pronounced one of the shooting victims dead.

He said investigations are continuing into the matter.