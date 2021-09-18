Pm Receives Instrument Of Appointment, Deputy Pm Chester Cooper Named Minister Of Tourism, Investment And Aviation

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper received their instruments of appointment on Saturday at Baha Mar’s Convention Centre.
Mr Davis was sworn in as Prime Minister yesterday but Mr Cooper took the oath of office today and was also sworn in as Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation.
The ceremony was held at the mega resort due to extensive renovations at Mount FitzWilliam, Government House.
Comments
Baha10 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Excellent Appointment!
DDK 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Tourism, investment AND aviation??? The tiny bubble of hope has already popped! Too gravaliciously power hungry and without supportive experience. SSDD. Nothing new about it.
Cobalt 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Chester Cooper is okay. He’ll be effective in these offices.
joeblow 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
... I can only hope "Brave" can see the wisdom of not appointing himself, Obie Fred, or Alfred Sears Minister of Finance. In fact if either of the last three get a serious appointment, it will be clear that Brave has not divorced the PLP of the past and they can expect to be routed in the next election!
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
May they all place the Lord ever before them with him at their right hand they will not be disturbed.
With genuine love and concern for people especially those who need help most. Gid will bless all of your efforts
Congratulations to Mr: Davis and Mr Cooper.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Correction God will bless all of their efforts.
The_Oracle 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hopefully the investment portfolio will not amount to stop review cancel and stall. Glad Obie is not in tourism, old dead ideas. Time will shortly tell on the rest.
K4C 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
with a reported less than 40% of registered voters casting votes, Bahamians aren't being served, the will of the people has to be front and center, Davis I hope is smart enough to see the overall picture.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID