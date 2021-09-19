2021 General Election results

Jump to content
As of Sunday, September 19, 2021
FrustratedBusinessman 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Are they going to release a breakdown of each constituency by polling division?
TalRussell 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Newspapers headlines across the globe read: Bahamalanders took it so seriously so when their General elections were held in the island Colony on 16 September 2021 to elect — all 39 — members to the House of Assembly (HOA) — Nobody bothered — Told the island's natives — that they didn't have to — Elect the entire 39 HOA members from the — Same damn political party, as the Colony's new incomin' government. — Yes?
