Hanna Martin: Many Children Have Fallen Through The Cracks During Pandemic

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GLENYS Hanna Martin, newly appointed education minister, has pledged to help transform the face of education in the country, noting that too many students have “fallen between the cracks” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Hanna Martin spoke to reporters shortly after being sworn into office yesterday. The longtime Englerston MP was appointed minister of education and technical and vocational training.

Asked about her plans for the ministry, Ms Hanna Martin said she plans to address a number of critical issues pertaining to education.

“Well, I think I’m going to start with the premise that there’s a lot of work to be done to transform the way in which our children are educated and empowered intellectually, culturally and as humans in this country and so I have to begin there and understand what the landscape is,” she said.

“I do have some idea of it. We know that during this pandemic, many, many children have fallen between the cracks, mostly from our working-class communities for various reasons in the remote learning environment and so we’re going to have to look at that very closely to see how we can close that gap because the implications are very serious.

“And then one of the things I would love to see is the history of our people brought into our schools so our children gain an education of who they are and whence they have come and so they understand where they will go as people. I think that’s very important for children to have a sense of being and a sense of pride and consciousness of who they are. Then we have to look at the performance rate which normally attracts annual attention and we have to find a way to stimulate our children (to) excellence,” she said.

Ms Hanna Martin was also asked about the possibility of face-to-face instruction soon resuming in public schools.

In person classes ended in March 2020 due to the pandemic but resumed in a phased approach after the summer break last October.

Last month, the Ministry of Education announced all public schools would open with a virtual learning format due to the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Yesterday, Ms Hanna Martin said she will not be able to say when in person learning will resume until she has spoken with health officials.

“This is a very dangerous virus. It has had a huge toll,” she said. “We know it has no regard for age, gender and we have to be properly advised along with the health officials so I’m not in the position now to speak to that without being properly advised.”