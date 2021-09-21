Man Murdered On Sunday ‘Was Dealing With A Murder Trial’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER murdered on Sunday was dealing with a murder trial and was being electronically monitored with an ankle bracelet, according to his girlfriend.

Walter Johnson was fatally shot in his car while on Milton Street on Sunday afternoon.

Felicia Major, the 24-year-old’s girlfriend, told The Tribune the couple share a one year daughter together.

According to a July 2018 Tribune article, Johnson stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with a single count of murder. It was claimed that Johnson killed Shanindore Neely on July 8, 2018.

He was later released on bail.

Ms Major explained every time he had a court appearance, the matter was adjourned and he was given another date.

However, she felt her boyfriend was staying away from a life of crime.

On the day of Johnson’s murder, she recalled getting a call from a neighbour while she was at work that her boyfriend was dead.

Asked if she went on the scene, she said: “To be honest with you, I couldn’t even go there.

“I went straight to my mom’s house. I couldn’t see him in that condition.”

She said she is not doing well in the aftermath of the killing and is wondering how she will break the news to her daughter.

“When she gets a little older now…when she asks me questions, I’m going to have to answer her and right now I don’t know how I’m gonna to tell her.

“She calls his name. . .I think after a while knowing that she can’t see him around, she’s going to notice something.”

Ms Major described the young father as a quiet person who did not talk much. However she said he could also be the “life of the party” and was “always smiling”.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.