Two Deny Having Loaded Pistol

By FARRAH JOHNSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
TWO men who denied having a loaded pistol were yesterday sent to prison pending a bail hearing.
Police said Chavez McPhee, 21, and O’Neil Louis, 21, were found with a .9mm Taurus pistol along with four rounds of .9mm ammunition on September 17.
They denied the allegations when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.
However, before the matter of bail could be addressed, the prosecution requested a brief adjournment to consider their position.
As a result, the case was adjourned to September 24 for a bail hearing.
McPhee and Louis were taken to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.
