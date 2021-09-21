Two Deny Having Loaded Pistol

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who denied having a loaded pistol were yesterday sent to prison pending a bail hearing.

Police said Chavez McPhee, 21, and O’Neil Louis, 21, were found with a .9mm Taurus pistol along with four rounds of .9mm ammunition on September 17.

They denied the allegations when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

However, before the matter of bail could be addressed, the prosecution requested a brief adjournment to consider their position.

As a result, the case was adjourned to September 24 for a bail hearing.

McPhee and Louis were taken to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.