Bahamas Nominated For 20 Tourism Awards

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas has been nominated in 20 categories at the upcoming Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards 2021.

These categories including Best Beach; Best Cultural Destination; Best Family Resort in the Caribbean; and Best Caribbean Wedding Destination.

Joy Jibrilu, the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s director-general, said: “As a leading warm weather, island and beach destination, The Bahamas takes pride in offering restorative, healing escape to travellers from all over the world.

“The 20 nominations the islands of The Bahamas have received for the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards 2021 are an encouraging affirmation of the commitment of Bahamas tourism professionals who work diligently to deliver service and product excellence to travellers. I take this opportunity to congratulate tourism professionals in every sector of our industry.”

The Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is encouraging Bahamians to go online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TPXF89P and vote for The Bahamas. Voting will be ongoing until the end of October. The winners will be announced on November 15, 2021.