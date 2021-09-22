Minnis: I’Ll Step Aside As Leader – Former Pm Tells Fnm Chiefs He’Ll Give Way To Members’ New Choice

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told Free National Movement executive board members yesterday evening that he will not vie for leader at the party’s next convention but wants to lead the FNM into the House of Assembly until a new leader is chosen, according to three sources with intimate knowledge of the meeting.
Dr Minnis also reportedly told executive board members that he will hold on to his Killarney seat and has no intention of resigning from Parliament.
The Tribune understands that yesterday’s gathering at the party’s headquarters came a day after a majority of the FNM’s incoming parliamentary caucus voted for Dr Minnis to enter Parliament as leader of the official opposition. For at least some of the caucus members, their vote came with the expectation that he will not remain leader of the official opposition indefinitely.
Dr Minnis agreed to ensure that his appointments to the Senate come after consultation with the MPs-elect, sources said.
During last night’s meeting, Marco City MP-elect Michael Pintard, the current frontrunner to succeed Dr Minnis as leader of the FNM, reportedly pushed back against Dr Minnis’ offer to remain FNM leader until the convention. Sources said he believes Dr Minnis should resign prior to that event.
Although a pitch was subsequently made for FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest to serve as interim leader of the party until the convention, the executive board, in a secret ballot vote, voted 17-12 for Dr Minnis to remain leader of the party until the convention, according to this newspaper’s sources.
The executive board did not recommend a definitive timeline for the next FNM convention, though it is anticipated the party will hold the event within two to three months.
The executive board vote likely reflects a divide in the party about the short-term future of the FNM. On one hand, some want to ensure that Dr Minnis is treated with dignity and respect and is allowed to enter Parliament and the convention as leader while playing an instrumental role in the transition of the party. On the other hand, there is fear among some that Dr Minnis might just be biding his time and will turn around and contest the leadership position at the convention despite his current stance.
Ultimately, the FNM’s council will decide during a meeting at Holy Trinity Anglican Church today whether it will approve the executive board’s recommendation or not. The meeting is expected to feature as many as 300 council members.
Insiders believe the meeting could be a heated one. Yesterday’s executive meeting was not contentious, however, though frank views were said to be expressed about what led to the party’s worst electoral defeat in 44 years. The FNM won seven seats in the House of Assembly versus the Progressive Liberal Party’s 32 seats.
After the meeting, Dr Minnis did not discuss what happened during the election.
“It’s all being discussed at the party level,” he said, adding that meetings are ongoing.
In addition to Mr Pintard, the favourites to succeed Dr Minnis as leader are East Grand Bahama MP-elect Kwasi Thompson and St Barnabas MP-elect Shandendon Cartwright. Former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands is also considered a possible contender and there are some in the party who hope he is appointed to the Senate.
In recent days, the jockeying for support has reportedly been intense in the FNM. Sources said some supporters of Dr Minnis have called council members requesting their support for him to remain leader while opponents of Dr Minnis have called around requesting support to oust him as leader. Sources said it is unclear which side has the majority support.
Cobalt 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Excellent!!! And please take Duane Sands with you!!
GodSpeed 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
😂
Dawes 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Thats the way it should be. Minnis probably remembers what Ingraham did when he threw his toys out the pram like a baby.
tribanon 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
The 17 members of the FNM executive board who hold this most foolish view obviously must believe Minnis treated the Bahamian people with dignity and respect during the last 4 years or so, especially during the pandemic. But nothing could be further from the truth!
Many Bahamians of lesser means were heavily fined and/or imprisoned because of his insanely unreasonable, aribitrary and selectively enforced protocols and orders. Many Bahamians and their businesses were mistreated and harmed by Minnis's gestapo goon squad of so called COVID-19 ambassadors. Many families were deprived of their ability to treat a deceased loved one with dignity and respect at a grave side funeral service. Many newly married young couples were deprived of even a relatively small wedding ceremony limited to close family members and friends. Frankly, Minnis doesn't deserve an ounce of dignity and respect given all the harm and grief that he has caused the Bahamian people, not to mention the FNM party.
The FNM council had better over-ride this ridiculous decision of the FNM executive board or risk giving Davis and the hierarchy of the PLP party all of the ammunition and incentive they would need to crucify both Minnis and the FNM party in the near term. Minnis is infinitely more disliked by the vast majority of the Bahamian people than Christie or any other PM ever was. The FNM council would be wise to as much distance between the FNM party and Minnis as they possibly can. The future of the FNM party certainly depends on it.
tribanon 49 minutes ago
P.S.: And let's not forget that Minnis cannot and should not be trusted to make good on just about any and everything he promises. We have had 4+ years of his many unkept promises to prove that point.
DonAnthony 58 minutes ago
What about Adrian Gibson? We want him gone so we can start with a clean slate. He will carry with him the baggage of corruption forever. Start fresh and clean and the party will rebound.
Dawes 6 minutes ago
If the stories on Gibson are true he should be gone. I expect we shall find out in the next couple of months, as i expect if true the Government will be pressing charges. If not then they were just election fodder.
bahamianson 40 minutes ago
They all have some baggage if you dig deep enough.
tribanon 39 minutes ago
I suspect most Bahamians would be shocked to know the names of the members of the FNM party's executive board and the FNM party's council, and just how closely tied many of them are to Minnis himself in terms of the 'political' gifts and favours of one kind or another that he gave them.
