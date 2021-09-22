Wilson Hoping For Better Communication With New Minister

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said her union hopes for better communication, clearer COVID-19 safety guidelines and a conclusion to negotiations over an industrial agreement with the new administration.

She spoke to The Tribune the day after new Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin was sworn in.

Mrs Wilson said the two women communicated briefly this week and the union president is now awaiting a meeting with her to discuss the way forward.

“High on the BUT’s agenda is how communication is going to be improved and the BUT? What is the plan for education reform (in) 2021 and beyond? How will the challenges faced by thousands of students because of the inadequate and inoperable virtual platform be corrected to ensure our students get access to quality education,” she said.

“What is the health and safety plan for the 171 schools from Grand Bahama to Iguana in this COVID environment? When will the remainder of the new teachers be hired for this school year 2021? The breaches and the violations of the industrial agreement by the Ministry of Education officials must be addressed. Resolutions for the outstanding human resource matters such as confirmation and promotions must be found. When will we resume and complete negotiations for a new industrial agreement for our 3,000 plus members throughout the Commonwealth of Bahamas?

“Although I stated these matters that are high on the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ agenda by no stretch of the imagination is this list exhausted, but we commit as an important stakeholder to partner with the Ministry of Education. But be assured, we are a union and we will represent and defend the rights of our members.”

Mrs Wilson congratulated Ms Hanna Martin on her appointment and said the union looks forward to “a new day” in education and working with her.