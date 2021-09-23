American Jailed For Cocaine In Suitcase

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man caught trying to travel with cocaine that he claimed he found while jet skiing near Paradise Island was yesterday sentenced to one year in prison.

If the US citizen fails to pay an accompanying $10,000 fine, he could risk spending an additional year behind bars.

D’Neco Cleare of Springs, Florida was arrested after officers found four pounds and 13 ounces of cocaine among his belongings when they searched his luggage at Lynden Pindling International airport on September 20.

Police said they also recovered a small quantity of Indian hemp from the suitcase during their search.

He pleaded guilty to possession of Indian hemp, possession of cocaine with the intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

He was charged with his Bahamian wife, however the charges brought against her were withdrawn after Cleare admitted the offences.

The prosecution said around 6.15 on the morning in question, an officer on duty at LPIA went to the domestic terminal’s screening area where they spoke with a head security officer who pointed out a pink floral suitcase.

The court was told that the suitcase was checked into a Western Air flight that was travelling from Nassau to Abaco. When the officers examined the luggage, they found two square packages with cocaine. The prosecution said the officers then proceeded to the departure lounge area where they identified Cleare and his wife and showed them the suitcase with the drugs. He said under caution, the accused told officers it was his bag and insisted his spouse had nothing to do with the incident.

When Cleare was interviewed at the Drug Enforcement Unit, he told officers he found the cocaine while riding a jet ski in waters near Paradise Island. He said after he retrieved the drugs, it was his intention to turn them into police. The court was told that a further search of Cleare’s luggage in custody led to the discovery of 5.8 ounces of marijuana. He was subsequently charged with the offences.

After accepting the accused’s guilty pleas yesterday, Magistrate McKinney sentenced him to a year in custody and fined him $10,000. He warned Cleare that if he failed to pay the fine, he could risk spending an additional year in custody.