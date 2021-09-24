‘We Can’T Become A Nation For Sale’

• Top realtor fears forced public asset disposal

• Ex-minister backs ‘maximising’ balance sheet

• Gov’t must ‘step out of box’ to combat crisis

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A prominent realtor yesterday voiced fears The Bahamas will become “a nation for sale” unless it quickly gets its $10.4bn national debt and associated economic and fiscal crises under control.

Mario Carey, who has also stepped outside the real estate business via his Mario Carey Ventures (MCV) initiative, told Tribune Business that this nation might be forced to sell-off key national assets and patrimony unless it rapidly reckons with a growing debt mountain that is presently bigger than the Bahamian economy.

Speaking after this newspaper revealed that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 100.4 percent at end-June 2021, he acknowledged that The Bahamas was now in “uncharted territory” when it came to sovereign liabilities that now exceed its total economic output.

“It is concerning. It has to be concerning, it has to be,” Mr Carey said of the data confirmed by the Central Bank of The Bahamas 2021 second quarter economic review. “I just hope it doesn’t get to the point where we become a nation for sale with a fire-sale of national assets.

“We’re sort of entering new territory. We had a debt before that was manageable, and if we keep going like this what will be the ripple effects?” He added that if The Bahamas did not change course, and maintained persistent annual fiscal deficits, the outcome could ultimately be a devaluation of the Bahamian dollar “and we don’t want that”.

While the term “nation for sale” first appeared in reference to The Bahamas during the drug boom decades of the 1970s and 1980s, in this context Mr Carey is expressing concern that the Government may be forced to sell-off assets owned by the Bahamian people and taxpayers to pay down the national debt if fiscal deficits maintain their current trajectory and all other policy options fail.

Among the assets/national patrimony that could be offered for sale would be Crown Land, Treasury Land and other real estate assets, including buildings owned by the Government. State-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as Bahamas Power & Light (BPL), Bahamasair and Water & Sewerage Corporation, might also be placed on the auction block although the price they would fetch is unlikely to be high.

While some may deem such a scenario unlikely, there is little doubt that The Bahamas is presently headed in this direction unless the Prime Minister and his administration change course. Asset sell-offs are a feature of International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjustment programmes, and Alfred Sears, minister of works and utilities, admitted on the campaign trail this is where The Bahamas is headed without drastic action.

Under the IMF’s oversight, such assets are often sold at fire sale prices via privatisations that are not always in a country’s best interests. The Bahamas would likely earn higher prices via selective asset disposals done at its own pace, and under the Government’s control.

And Mr Carey is not the only person suggesting that The Bahamas move down this route. James Smith, ex-minister of state for finance and former Central Bank governor, yesterday suggested that the Government often focused solely on the income side of its financial ledger and too often ignored its balance sheet.

But, rather than simply sell-off Crown or Treasury land, he suggested that the Government partner with investors in developing select areas. Mr Smith explained that the land would represent the Government’s equity stake in such projects, and through such public-private partnerships (PPPs) it could generate revenues to both pay down the national debt and contribute to a sovereign wealth fund to benefit future Bahamian generations.

No valuations for the extent of the Government’s Crown and Treasury land holdings have been made public, but Mr Smith said: “Because the Government has a [accounting] system that deals on a cash-only basis, the Government sometimes - or most times - ignores the assets it owns.

“When any household goes through tough times, and it needs additional income, you either get a loan from someone willing to give it to you, a gift from someone willing to give it to you, or you make a choice about the assets you hold that you need to liquidate to meet the expenditure gap. They should really look at doing this sort of thing.”

Noting that the Government “owns a hell of a lot of real estate throughout the Family Islands that is ripe for development”, Mr Smith said it should target select areas that could be developed in partnership with Bahamian and/or foreign developers.

“Suppose a developer wants to do condos in a Family Island where the Government has a lot of land. The Government puts the land into the development, and gets a revenue stream to help pay down the debt and benefit future generations of Bahamians,” he told Tribune Business.

“You’re basically saying, look, we’ve already pretty much exhausted the traditional way of dealing with this such as borrowing and raising taxes, and are really in a hole with a 100 percent debt-to-GDP, which is a crisis area. The traditional form of dealing with government debt, borrow, borrow, borrow, you are coming to the end of that road.

“I’m saying: ‘Step out of the box for a while, and look at how to effectively maximise a return on your fixed assets’. Look at all the areas within the Government where they’re providing services that can be done in a more efficient way by the private sector.”

Asked which services he was suggesting could be outsourced to the private sector, Mr Smith replied that matters of health, education, national security and foreign affairs need to be dealt with by governments. Much of the rest, he added, could be performed by the private sector.

“The point I’m making here is that you’re coming to the end of the road with traditional strategies of borrowing to cover the debt. We need to step away, like in a household where a job has been lost, and say we have to move to a much cheaper place or sell a new car,” he said.

“The Government is approaching that given the increase in the debt, where it will be very difficult to finance it without the necessary economic growth. We’re digging ourselves out of a very deep hole, and the pandemic is responsible for most of it.”