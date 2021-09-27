Three Dead After Shootings And Stabbing

Police are investigating after three men died in separate shooting and stabbing incidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, at around 1.30pm, police received reports of a shooting on Faith Avenue South off Carmichael Road. Officers responded, and on their arrival they found the body of a man lying on the ground outside a tyre repair shop with wounds to his head that were consistent with gunshots. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the victim lifeless.

Initial investigations revealed that he was at his place of employment when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing the scene in a small vehicle.

In the second incident, shortly after 10.00pm, police received reports of a shooting that occurred on Theodore Lane off Tonique Williams Darling Highway. The first responding officers were directed to the body of a man lying on the ground unresponsive.

An inspection of the body revealed that he had wounds consistent with gunshots.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the body lifeless.

And in the third incident, shortly before 11.00pm, police received reports of a stabbing that occurred at the intersection of Cordeaux Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have taken a man into custody who is assisting with investigations into this matter.