Peter Young: Wise Words As The World Watches

WHATEVER crises around the world are dominating the news and demanding attention from other countries, the focus of diplomatic activity during the month of September is always in New York where the United Nations General Assembly meets for its regular annual session.

UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the UN and its function, according to the UN Charter, is to discuss and make recommendations on subjects “pertaining to international peace and security, including development, disarmament, human rights, international law and the peaceful arbitration of disputes.” This year’s 76th session opened on September 14, and its proceedings last weekend will have attracted the interest of Bahamians because of an impressive address by the nation’s newly-installed Prime Minister.

The size of delegations was limited this year because of the global pandemic, and, although UN Member States were encouraged to provide pre-recorded official statements, over a hundred Heads of State or Government were expected to attend in person. These included Philip ‘Brave’ Davis who delivered his speech in person at the podium on Saturday. In my view, it was a well-crafted and incisive speech and displayed gravitas and conviction – and, judging from the applause at the end, it was well received.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before him Mr Davis concentrated on climate change as a real and present danger. He stressed the vulnerability of a Small Island Developing State like The Bahamas to global warming because of rising sea levels and hurricanes and said that Dorian, which had struck two years ago as one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, was a catastrophic shock to the nation’s economy and the country more widely – and there was a sense of foreboding that the nightmare could recur. He, therefore, called for radical action at the climate change conference in Glasgow in November, including real commitments to cut emissions.

He also spoke at length about the pandemic and the need for equitable distribution of vaccines as well as for new financing both for the COVID-19 crisis and in connection with climate change; and he emphasised the desirability of collaboration and co-operation in an interdependent world, repeating the mantra in connection with the distribution of vaccines that “you will only be safe when we are all safe.”

It was also interesting the Prime Minister mentioned the need for the UN to take on a role in the oversight of global anti-money laundering and tax co-operation matters. He said the financial services sector was a crucial component of the Bahamian economy and access to the global financial system should not be undermined by the constant movement of arbitrary goal posts together with threats of exclusion from it.

On this subject, it has always seemed to me bureaucratic juggernauts like the EU and OECD, which are constantly pressurising international financial centres - in the Caribbean, in particular - to adhere to certain standards and requirements, need to be brought under some sort of political control. While it is important to apply effective anti-money laundering measures that are agreed internationally, constantly changing these and introducing fresh requirements has been causing increasing confusion and concern – and the EU’s and OECD’s demands should themselves be subject to greater scrutiny.

Moreover, it is surely not in the broader interest of the West to seek to damage small Caribbean countries by forcing these centres to close down, thereby removing a pillar of their economies and possibly creating social instability or worse. Influential observers have long advocated elevating the issue to a global level through the UN and have called for the control of money laundering and terrorism financing to be subject to an international convention.

As for foreign affairs more broadly, it appears many people are glad to see the PLP’s return to power means responsibility for this important subject is back in experienced hands with a government minister who is familiar with the international scene, values co-operation within CARICOM and will ensure, when necessary, that The Bahamas’ voice will now be heard more effectively - not least by taking the lead on regional issues as well as engineering CARICOM responses to international problems.

As far as Britain is concerned, presumably economic issues and trade will be of concern as The Bahamas seeks to rebuild its economy. From what I have read, one priority should therefore be to ratify the UK/CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreement which was signed in 2019 and has been provisionally applied since then. Agreements like this which remove trade barriers are helpful to the providers of both goods and services.

Another issue of current interest is the increase, post-COVID, of the number of BA’s direct flights between Nassau and London and the start of operations on this route by Virgin Atlantic. The airlines’ websites are showing that with effect from November there will be eight direct flights weekly, with BA operating six and Virgin two. I expect there will be considerable pressure to update and clarify the coronavirus requirements for passengers travelling in both directions. The restrictions on those arriving in the UK from The Bahamas have been in place for some time. It seems to me that, with the number of extra direct flights, there will be mounting pressure to relax them and allow recognition of vaccine certificates in light of the likely large increase in the number of passengers.

‘Jog on, Your Highness’

Last week, I came across an amusing tale that others might enjoy.

During a recent BBC programme called “The Royal Family Remembers” - which was earlier conceived to mark the 100th birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh - Prince William recounted how one day near Balmoral in Scotland his grandfather came across some school children carrying rucksacks who were on an expedition in connection with their participation in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

When he greeted them and asked how they were getting on, the children clearly did not recognise him and he was told to “jog on, grandpa”. Prince William explains the actual words used were ruder than that. But, accustomed as he was to coarse language during his days serving in the Royal Navy, the Duke of Edinburgh would not have been fazed by vulgarity and he continued on in good humour.

This story has sparked some light-hearted comments in the UK press. As one observer put it, one of the most striking things about the Duke of Edinburgh was that, despite his unusual and diverse talents and the extraordinary circumstances of his long life which he had dedicated to public service, he always seemed to have his feet firmly planted in the soil of the real world inhabited by the rest of us.

A man of many and varied achievements in so many different spheres of activity, one particular endeavour that has benefited numerous people around the world was his creation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 1956. Its aim was to encourage young people’s development through self-improvement and the acquisition of new skills. The Award now operates in some 145 countries – including, of course, here in The Bahamas where it is known as the Governor General’s Youth Award – and it has changed for the better the lives of so many young people.

Perhaps the moral of the story for others is not to take oneself too seriously – and that for everybody a bit of humility should be the order of the day.

Never to be forgotten

Since this milestone has had little publicity, those interested in the history of the Second World War may wish to be reminded of the 81st anniversary this month of the famous major air campaign called the Battle of Britain which was fought in the skies over southern England. It took place from July to October, 1940, but the date of September 15 was considered the crux of the battle.

The RAF’s eventual decisive victory over the German air force, the Luftwaffe, thwarted Hitler’s plans to invade Britain after the fall of France and the retreat of the British Expeditionary Force from the French port of Dunkirk in May that year.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s remarks at the time of Remembrance Sunday last November that “no virus should stop people from honouring those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom”, there was a pared down commemoration of the Battle of Britain last year because of the pandemic.

In more relaxed conditions this year, a service was held at Westminster Abbey in central London on September 18, attended by Prince Charles and the Prime Minister together with key figures from the government, to remember the 1,497 pilots and aircrew killed or mortally wounded during the conflict. A Roll of Honour was borne through the Abbey during an act of remembrance – and it is interesting to learn Westminster Abbey has held a service of thanksgiving and rededication on Battle of Britain Sunday every year since 1944.

In 1940, German leaders recognised that plans for the invasion of Britain depended on winning air supremacy over the Channel and the chosen landing places on England’s south coast. They judged the invasion would not be possible without protection from British air attack. That summer, therefore, the Germans waged a destructive and unremitting bombing campaign against ports and RAF bases as well as raids against London and other cities. But, although largely outnumbered, the RAF succeeded in fighting off the Luftwaffe with the result that the planned invasion was eventually called off and Britain survived to fight on.

In his history of the Second World War, Britain’s famous wartime leader Winston Churchill confirmed how the Germans considered that, in mounting an invasion, complete mastery of the air was a decisive condition in order to protect the crossing of the English Channel and the landings on the beaches. The operation therefore turned on the destruction of the RAF and the system of airfields between London and the sea.

He wrote that it was learnt later that Hitler told his commanders at the time that, if the Luftwaffe was unable to achieve this, the invasion would have to be put off until May 1941 because of the coming winter. But, of course, it was cancelled entirely.

In his book, Churchill praised the RAF and wrote that “the stamina and valour of our fighter pilots remained unconquerable and supreme. Thus Britain was saved. Well might I say in the House of Commons: Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few”. Unforgettable words, indeed, which British people savour to this day.