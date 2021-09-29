Pinder Says Govt Looking To Help People Left In Limbo

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said the Davis administration wants to change laws to help people who are kept in limbo as they await prosecution.

He spoke to reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. He said he sent a communication to Cabinet regarding what should be included in the Speech from The Throne as it relates to his office.

He said: “From the administration of justice, we think there are certainly some provisions we can do with respect to how the courts and the justice system is conducted.

“We don’t believe that Bahamians should be held in limbo when they are being prosecuted for extended periods of time and we’re looking to address that in a rather expeditious way.

“I know some of the other ministries within the context of advancing the country from a commercial point of view, have some suggestions on legislative amendments.”

He added: “A key focus of our government is going to be to facilitate commerce and business and to remove impediments and bureaucracies in that fashion. We have consultation with that community and industry groups to advance that.

“We’re also looking at some recent appointments to boards and the like that were done right before election to see the legality of those so we can put in place a proper and transparent system of governance so that we could move the entire country forward.”

Mr Pinder also reiterated the administration’s plan to bring legislation to Parliament to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look to bring legislation that allows us to manage the pandemic in a transparent and predictable way for the Bahamian people rather than an ad hoc approach from emergency order to emergency order,” he said.