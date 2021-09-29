Visitor Must Pay $1,500 Or Go To Jail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A VISITING North Carolina man who admitted smoking cannabis cigarettes must pay $1,500 to avoid spending four months in prison.

Dion White Smith was arrested after US border agents at Lynden Pindling International Airport found nine grams of Indian hemp among his possessions on September 26.

He pleaded guilty to possession during his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

The prosecution said when Smith presented himself to American customs officers they noticed a strong scent of marijuana and informed him that he would be searched. During their investigation, Smith admitted smoking before coming to the airport and said he had nine CBD cigarettes and oil on him. As a result, he was arrested and turned over to local law enforcement who took him to a nearby police station. When he was questioned in custody, Smith admitted smoking CBD oil and told police the substance did not contain any THC.

During the hearing, Smith told the magistrate he had the drugs for medical purposes so he didn’t have to take pills. He also said he was under the impression that CBD was legal in the country as the substance lacked the psychoactive components of the traditional marijuana people smoked to get high.

After owning up to the offence, he was fined $1,500 or four months in custody.

Meanwhile, D’angelo Russell was arrested after officers alleged that they found him with a quantity of marijuana on September 23.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous drug possession with intent to supply and his case was adjourned to November 14 for trial.

In the interim, he was granted $5,000 bail.