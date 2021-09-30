‘Food Assistance Costs Too Much’: Obie Questions Why Aid Programme Bill Is $800k Per Week

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe has questioned spending related to the government’s National Food Distribution initiative as his ministry prepares to take over the programme.

The National Food Distribution Task Force’s work is set to soon come to an end and Mr Wilchcombe said his ministry is working to move with “haste” to introduce a new food programme “as soon as possible”.

_ Advertisement

“So as far as the food programme is concerned, it comes to an end and then we have to absorb the individuals. I just don’t understand why we’re spending 800 plus thousand dollars a week. I have a difficulty with that and they’re buying through a second hand while it makes more sense to have warehouses of food and cause for the distribution and we can buy them directly from the manufacturers or the producers of the factories.

“Why are we spending an incredible amount of money going through second and third parties when it’s causing the state so much and still not getting as many people the food as I’d like them to have?

“Seventeen thousand we’re told were fed, my thinking is you have much more than that who are suffering and so we have to find a better way to do it.”

Susan Larson, chair of the task force, previously revealed that the Department of Social Service will be taking over the programme on October 4 but the minister said he was not certain about that date.

“I know whatever is continuing today will continue because I think some food stamps have been issued already and people are going to be able to use those vouchers and go to the food stores and get (food) but in the meantime we are going to be introducing a new programme, so we are going to work assiduously to cause that to happen as quickly as possible.”

Asked when the new programme will be rolled out, he said “hopefully we’ll have something done within two weeks.”

Mr Wilchcombe also said he is committed to bringing positive change to the country’s needy as soon as possible. He said his ministry wants to help homeless people find short-term housing as well assist them in gaining employment so they can transition to independence.

On the issue of his ministry giving out rental assistance, Mr Wilchcombe said the response time was taking “too long.”

“We would discuss with the acting director, people would call and ask for assistance and it takes a long period of time to get assistance and we want to reduce that. We’re going to put in place a timeframe to reduce the response time because the difficulty we’re having is people are hurting they don’t have tomorrow, they have today.”

The minister told reporters that he was briefed that $14 million of his ministry’s budget has been spent so far and $10 million of that went to the food programme.

Asked if he believed there was an adequate budget right now, the minister answered: “We’ll always need more, but we have to work with what we have given where we are in this country.

“We’re not going to pretend as if we don’t have COVID, we don’t have global issues, we don’t have economic problems. We do and so we have to work with it but it just tells me we have to be more efficient in the delivering of the service.”

He spoke to reporters after he and Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming met with Urban Renewal representatives and toured Department of Social Services offices.

Mr Wilchcombe said the Davis administration wants to expand the Urban Renewal programme. Of his plans for this initiative, he said: “When we look at what’s wrong in our inner-city, when we look at what’s wrong in our urban areas, we have some work to do. We should have more green space, some buildings ought to be moved and we’re going to get rid of all these vehicles that are sitting there and should have been taken away a long time ago. . .we’re going to make the area much more cleaner, make the environment better. . .we’re going to introduce more programmes for young people—yes we have the bands, but I want to see young children after school going to dance lessons. I want to see them going to sporting events. . .participate in art and culture. I want to see them being more occupied, so let’s keep their mind occupied so that they’ll move away from the negativity.”

He said Ms Rahming will oversee the Urban Renewal programme.