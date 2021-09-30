‘Keep Politics Out Of Contract Review’

By NEIL HARTNELL

A governance reformer yesterday urged the Davis administration to keep politics out of its contract and promotion reviews, adding: “It’s so critical that’s looked at with the most objective eye”.

And Matt Aubry, the Organisation for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) executive director, while not commenting directly on ex-Cabinet minister, Jerome Fitzgerald’s, appointment as head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, said it was essential that the right appointment be made “to continue momentum” with its work.

While the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr Fitzgerald’s appointment to that role, as well the post of senior policy adviser, had not been finalised, Tribune Business obtained a photo showing Mr Fitzgerald posing alongside what appear to be member of the Delivery Unit.

The former education minister, who played a leading behind-the-scenes role in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) recent successful election campaign, was embroiled in controversy just prior to the 2017 general election when e-mails were obtained suggesting he was using his public ministerial role for private advantage.

Mr Aubry, responding to Mr Fitzgerald’s appointment to such a key post, told this newspaper: “We need to keep things moving, and make sure the appointments in these spaces are the right ones to continue the momentum on projects that benefit us.”

He added that ORG had supported the Delivery Unit, which was created by the Minnis administration and headed up then by Viana Gardiner, because it took a comprehensive overview of whether multiple government ministries were meeting their objectives and key performance targets within the timelines required.

Pointing out that the Delivery Unit had adopted “a much more private sector-driven” culture to drive efficiency and effectiveness improvements within government by setting benchmarks and timelines for their achievement.

“Going forward, we hope any appointment secures the asset and takes it where it needs to go,” Mr Aubry said, adding that The Bahamas could not afford to allow the Delivery Unit “to fall into wastage and difficulties” given its role in cutting across government silos and bringing ministries together.

“This part of government that has been developed has tremendous opportunities, in our opinion, and it’s important that those people put in it drive it forward,” Mr Aubry told Tribune Business. “They need to place the persons that are most effective at it in the right role.

“Where we see some folks who have been in government before come back into government, the question is can they get the job done, provide greater efficiency and effectiveness in government, and make sure taxpayer monies are used to the greatest benefit?

“Where people see folks coming in with a political bent it’s important they communicate their goals, how they’re going to improve the ministry. It’s critical to ensure it’s not perceived through a political lense, but the lense of national development,” Mr Aubry continued.

“The call for transparency seems to be louder than ever. For Bahamian citizens, based on the election results, they want to believe the Government is as open as possible to them and making decisions in their best interests. It’s definitely that time to embrace transparency, embrace accountability and embrace good governance as much as possible.”

Mr Fitzgerald confirmed in 2017 that he sought contracts from then-Baha Mar owner, Sarkis Izmirlian, for his family’s businesses but denied he had an ownership interest in them. This came after it was revealed that he requested brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts worth millions from the mega resort.

Critics claim that he breached the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure, which states that a minister must not “solicit or accept any benefits advantage or promise of future advantage whether for himself, his immediate family or any business concern or trust with which he is associated from persons who are in, or seek to be in, any contractual or special relationship with the government.”

The Davis administration’s confirmation that it will review contracts and promotions initiated by its predecessor was not opposed by Mr Aubry - so long as this is done properly.

“It makes sense that appointments, contracts, be reviewed, but it’s so critical that it’s looked at with the most objective eye and not seen as a political agenda,” he told Tribune Business. “When we start seeing things being viewed through a political lense, that causes concern and a loss of trust. That is something we can sacrifice.

“It’s important citizens fully understand what is being done by the Government, what decisions are being taken and why they are making decisions so that we can build back trust and ensure the country, society and economy move back to where they need to be.”