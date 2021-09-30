Man Shot Dead While Walking

A MAN was shot dead on Windsor Lane last night, the second person to be killed in the area in the past two days.

Police said while there is a possibility the two homicides are related, this link has not been confirmed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said police received a call around 8.30pm of a man being shot on Windsor Lane west. Officers discovered a man’s body lying in bushes on the northern side of the street. The victim had apparent gunshot injuries and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Initial investigations in this matter is that the male was walking along Windsor Lane when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times about the body,” ASP Peters said at the scene.

This comes after a man was shot dead before noon on Tuesday on the same street, which is known as the Big Yard.

ASP Peters told reporters that it is possible last night’s homicide is connected to Tuesday’s shooting.

“It is a possibility that may be the case, but we have not confirmed that and so we would wait for the investigation to lead us into the direction that it would confirm that suspicion at the moment,” he said.

He also said there is no information to suggest the two victims are related to each other but said they may have known each other as members of the community.

Last night’s victim is the fifth person to be killed since Sunday. Asked if he had concerns about what appeared to be an increase in homicides, the police press liaison officer said:

“It is an increase (in homicides) and it is a troubling one. However, we are also appealing to members of the public to share the information that they would be aware of.

“. . .We appeal to the community to assist us to bring these matters to a closure.”

Family members and loved ones were visibly upset about the incident. They were heard wailing in anguish as police processed the scene.

ASP Peters was asked about family members being upset about the shooting taking place a day after another man was killed in the area.

“They have a right to be angry, it’s a part of the grieving process, we understand that as (the) initial stages of the grieving process and they want to vent. They have that right to vent and we understand that. I want to assure them that the police department is working on their behalf, and if they know something, call their police department to assist us in solving this matter.

“They should now seek to bring about a healing in their community either by offering prayers for one another, seeking comfort for one another because this is going to be a hard process for the family members who have lost their loved ones in this community.”

ASP Peters said for the most part the Big Yard is a “loving community”, but he said there are one or two individuals who are not of good character who are causing problems in the area.

Anyone with information on this killing or any other incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).