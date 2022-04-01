End To Inter-Island Covid Tests A ‘World Of Difference’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Hotels and airlines yesterday hailed the Government’s decision to eliminate COVID testing for inter-island travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama as “making a whole world of difference” for domestic tourism and commerce.

Anthony Hamilton, Southern Air’s director of administration, and president of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, told Tribune Business that the unveiling of the change by the Prime Minister’s Office - which is expected to take effect by this weekend - was “super news” and “a definite plus” for a domestic aviation industry still trying to recover from the pandemic’s devastating impact.

The testing elimination removes both an extra cost, barrier and deterrent to inter-island travel, and Mr Hamilton said: “We know the primary concern was cost, and there was a good deal of discomfort in terms of persons having to pay [for tests’ out-of-pocket. That decision that has been taken, particularly for persons travelling between the Family Islands and Grand Bahama with the socio-economic challenges, that’s a great plus for us.

“It has wider implications for the country at large. Persons commute from other Family Islands through New Providence to Grand Bahama. It’s one less burden to carry. It’s another step towards recovery in terms of revenue generation. It speaks to normalcy. Now persons can get their sights on life returning to its normal pace. It’s one less thing to worry about. There’s some relief in sight for the Family Islands.”

The testing end will ease the bureaucracy and logistics for those who have to travel inter-island for business and to access government services, Mr Hamilton said. He added that the timing was especially beneficial just before the Easter season, when New Providence residents visited family and friends in the Out Islands, and persons there both transited through and visited New Providence.

Hopeful of a further travel boost, he added that the move could also aid passenger load factors for domestic carriers who have yet to see them rebound to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s been a reasonable turnaround, and this will add to that turn,” Mr Hamilton told this newspaper. “[Load factors] are maybe around 60-65 percent, in that range. We’d have been anywhere from 75-80 percent.”

Benjamin Simmons, proprietor of The Other Side and Ocean View properties on Harbour Island, told Tribune Business that the end to inter-island COVID testing was “great news” and would boost domestic tourism while smoothing “the transit” for international visitors accessing the Family Islands via Nassau. “It’s going to make a world of difference,” he added.

Clint Watson, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, in announcing the relaxation, said: “We’re pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be further relaxing travel restrictions as it relates to COVID testing.

“By the end of the week, travellers from Grand Bahama won’t have to test to travel to New Providence or other Family Islands. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will put out a statement detailing the change. In essence, what we’re doing is removing Grand Bahama off of the schedule that it’s on now, and placing it on the other one, so if you are travelling from Grand Bahama to the capital or to the Family Islands you will no longer need to test.

“New Providence is also included in that, and so you will no longer need testing if you are leaving New Providence to go to any of the Family Islands. You can do so without a test and that will be taking effect later this weekend, so that means testing will no longer be required for travel throughout the Bahama islands.”