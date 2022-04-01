Man Accused Of Rape Denied Bail

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man accused of raping a teenager last month was denied bail on Friday.

Police allege that Devaughn Adderley had sexual intercourse with an 18-year-old girl without her consent on March 26.

The 33-year-old is further accused of threatening to harm his child’s mother the same day. However, he has denied this and bail was granted in the sum of $500 with one or two sureties.

As it relates to the rape charge, Adderley was not required to enter a plea due to the nature of the offence.

He was told the case will proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Adderley was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). However, he can apply to the Supreme Court for bail in relation to that offence.

His next court appearance is June 9. The accused is represented by attorney Alex Dorsett.