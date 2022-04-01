Man Charged With Murder Over Coconut Grove Double Shooting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was sent to prison on Friday to await trial in connection with a double ​shooting in Coconut Grove that happened nearly a month ago. He was charged with murder.

Rashawn Wallace of Thompson Lane was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after being accused of killing Vernal Stubbs and Theodore Knowles on March 11.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges during his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday. Instead, he was told the case would proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 5pm that day, officers received a complaint of a shooting incident at Eighth Street, Coconut Grove.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a white jeep parked on the eastern side of Eighth Street with two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services were called and pronounced one of the victims dead.

The other victim, police said, was taken to hospital but he later died.

“Initial investigations indicate at least two males were standing outside the residence when a vehicle approached them,” police reported at the time. “Two males exited that vehicle brandishing a firearm and discharged their weapons at the males injuring them about their bodies.”

Wallace will return to court on June 9. Until then, he will spend time on remand.

However, he has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.