Two Injured In Shooting

TWO men are in hospital after a shooting on Wednesday.
Police said after 7pm, officers were alerted to gunshots in the area of Armbrister Street, Fox Hill by Shot Spotter technology.
Responding officers were told two men were shot about their bodies and were both taken to the hospital by separate private vehicles.
Police said both men are in serious condition in hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID