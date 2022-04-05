45-Year-Old Faces Court Over Rape

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday, accused of raping a woman last month.

Police arrested Robert Valcom after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with the complainant on March 26 without her consent.

He was one of several men who appeared in court yesterday for sex-related offences.

Due to the nature of the offence, Valcom was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

He was told the case will proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), which will be presented to him at his next court appearance on April 17.

After bail was denied, the accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). However, he has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Also appearing in court yesterday was Marvin Sands, 44.

Sands is accused of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl sometime between November 2020 and March 2021.

He also was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to June 24 for presentation of a VBI.

In a separate arraignment, 26-year-old Michael Hanna was charged with indecent assault after police allege that he acted inappropriately in front of a 22-year-old woman last December.

Hanna was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was subsequently remanded to BDCS.

His next court appearance is May 17.