Face To Face: The Women Of Sankofa Flamingo

By FELICITY DARVILLE

SANKOFA Flamingo is a unique and purposeful group. It comprises Bahamian men and women with a passion for Africa. They have made it their life’s mission to connect the dots between Africa and The Bahamas. For centuries, blank spaces in the history of the black people of The Bahamas have existed. Documenting history from the perspective of the African was negligent, because he was enslaved. The colonialists, however, held the purse and the pen. So, the average Bahamian knows only a little about the original Bahamians, the Lucayans, and a little about their rich African history before the trans-Atlantic slave trade, unless they resorted to researching beyond the school curriculum. They do know, however, a great deal more about the era of the Nassau pirates, and the colonial history that followed.

For Christopher Davis, there was so much more to learn. He embarked on a journey of knowledge of self, and his roots, and eventually, Sankofa Flamingo was born. Sankofa is a word in the Twi language of Ghana meaning “to retrieve”. It is symbolised by a bird, which turns its neck 180 degrees to retrieve a seed found right on its back. The flamingo, the national bird of the Bahamas, stands elegantly graceful, and can do so on one leg. Together, these birds became the standard bearers of a group determined to connect the dots, and bring Africa and The Bahamas together.

“Initially, Sankofa Flamingo was started as a way for Bahamians to trace their roots, and also to research the origins of Junkanoo,” Christopher shared.

“The more I learned... and since visiting, the more the story expanded and reveals Jan Kwaw, also known as John Canoe (the namesake of the commemorations throughout the western world), also known as King Badu Bonsu II, and the entire Ahanta people are heroes for the entire Diaspora and the rediscovery of a black mecca in South West Ghana.”

“The research took me to Princess Town in the Ahanta West Province of Ghana. This is where you can find Jan Kwaw’s fort and ruins of his palace, mansion and wall. It was there he fought the Dutch, Danish, British and Portuguese slave traders for a number of years until he was finally removed in 1725 and took exile at Kwadaso in Kumasi. He was a general, a chief, and the proverbial minister of defence.”

“The first stage of the research is complete with the help of the Sankofa Flamingo team – Tamara, Robin, Angelique, Michael and Oswald. It will be published in various forms for Bahamians and the wider Diaspora to read. The research connects Jan Kwaw (John Canoe) to numerous countries; but nowhere is he commemorated like the Bahamas’ biannual Junkanoo parade. This is only a beginning and it changes the historical narrative to one the entire Disapora can be proud of.”

Today, we share a bit of the journey of two members: Tamara Scavella Davis and Angelique McKay, whose lives have been changed by their recent trips to Ghana. They travel to the Ahanta region, and specifically to the town of Pokesu, which is where King Jan Kwaw’s castle drew many from the surrounding regions to safety.

Tamara and Christopher made their first trip to Ghana in July of 2021. On this fact-finding mission, they were able to make confirmations of their research, and see and feel the place where the mighty Jan Kwaw reigned.

“It was amazing,” Tamara told me.

“I learned so much. It felt like these people were our brothers and sisters; that we were a part of a wider community... which we were. We were able to confirm some of the things in our research. We were able to see his castle and learn about the things that Jan Kwaw did to save his people during the time of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. They were not only capturing people, but also precious jewels. One of the powers he had was retaining his water reserves – everyone needed fresh water, which you know was a commodity at that time. People would make a pilgrimage to Jan Kwaw’s kingdom for water and for safety. During that time, people were not travelling alone. He would send them out on missions 50 at a time to keep his people safe.”

After learning so much and gathering more information, they returned to Nassau, only to return to the Ahanta Region, the home of King Jan Kwaw, again by October 2021. In this region, their pilgrimages are made to a town called Pokesu, where the remains of the castle still stands. Just as people made their pilgrimage to Jan Kwaw centuries ago, Sankofa Flamingo members made their pilgrimage there. They were going to the wellspring of knowledge and appreciation, unmasking the origins of a culture for which so many Bahamians are proud – Junkanoo.

On this trip, Tamara shared that they took along with them clothing for those in need. They also provided school supplies for the children. Christopher is a soccer player, and the sport is huge in Africa; so naturally, they took soccer gear for the kids’ football club. But what they received from these people – love, esteem, history, culture, spirituality, and togetherness – is worth so much more to the Davises.

The young girls took to Tamara, a well-known singer and performer and eventually, they asked her to assist them in putting on a pageant, which she will serve as chairperson. She also took the time to meet with young girls and speak with them about hygiene, beauty, etiquette and self-care, as well as respect for their bodies, and deciding on goals and aspirations for their lives.

“Things are definitely working out there in Ghana,” she said, “I was happy to learn, to grow, and to give back, and I will continue to do as long as I am alive. Ahanta forever!”

Angelique made the most recent pilgrimage with the Sankofa Flamingo group, returning to Nassau just days ago: We were greeted as if we were long lost children, and in actuality we were! I got the sense that stories were told for generations about how their children were taken away from them and that they will eventually come back. They greeted us like, ‘Our children are back home!’ So, this trip has changed me. It has me feeling like this is my destiny right here!”

As a member of the Junkanoo Commandos, Angelique has had the opportunity to travel all over the world displaying Bahamian culture. To find the root and the source of Junkanoo has been awe-inspiring for her. Due to her wealth of knowledge in festival development, she was a presenter at a special conference designed to create a tourist product for Pokesu. Together, Sankofa Flamingo and Pokesu elders will map out the way forward to show the origins of many western festivals such as Junkanoo. She will be heading some of the virtual training sessions with them over the next few months. She will be sharing with them best practices, and guiding them on how to monetize their heritage sites. She said that as the Junkanoo Commandos travelled, she always felt that the ancestors were guiding their steps. As she set foot in Pokesu, she resolved that the ancestor at work over the years was indeed Jan Kwaw himself.

“I feel at peace in Pokesu in the same way I feel at peace in Cat Island,” she said.

“I feel like this is what I’ve been training all these years to do - to be in a position to help my people... because they are also my people. They need me. I have the expertise and I am going to help.”

While in Pokesu, she was given the title “Asafochereba”, meaning warrior queen, during a special ceremony: “As a queen mother it is my responsibility to assist the community. Traditionally, this person would guide the women and children. If men were going to war, she would find a safe space for the women and children and hold it down. In this day and age, I am a representative, like a mInister of Social Services kind of thing, helping to ensure the well-being of the women and children in the community. I have a seat at the table with the elders to help make decisions for the village.”

“This is my destiny. This is what I have been waiting for. This is what I have been training for, and I take this very seriously.”

During this trip, Christopher received the title: Nana Asafohene Jan Kwa II. The members of the Sankofa Flamongo Foundation (SFF) on the trip also included: Archeologist and anthropologist Dr Michael Pateman, humanitarian RObin Lightbourne, and performing artist Oswald White, better known as “Ras Copper”.

They had the honour of being the first people outside of Africa, to visit the mortal remains of Otumfuo Badu Bonsu II, known as the Great Whale, Ahantahene. They were prepared for the visit by undergoing a cleansing ritual. The Great Whale was beheaded by the Dutch in 1838 during the wars between the Ahanta people and the Dutch. Jan Kwaw, who was chief of Pokesu, today’s Princess Town, was his Minister of Defense, trusted advisor and best friend. The Great Whale’s head was taken back to Holland to be studied by the Dutch. They were trying to ascertain how a black man, with limited weapons, could mount such strong strategic resistance to their armies.

Stay tuned for more from Sankofa Flamingo (find them on Facebook) as they continue to reveal the wonders of their travels. I saw a news report in Ghana that highlighted the trip of these Bahamians to Ahantaland. It was amazing to see the elders, kings and queens adorned in gold, all over themselves and their garments. It is important to connect these dots and find a sense of pride in the rich history, and we thank the Sankofa Flamingo team for their efforts and discoveries.