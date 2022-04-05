‘Our Daddy Only Had A Gun To Protect Us’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer yesterday testified how daughters of a man accused of firearm possession told him on the day of his arrest that their father only had the weapon to protect them.

The remarks were reported by Sgt Kevin Ellis during the trial of 46-year-old Richard Bowles before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Bowles is accused of possessing an unlicensed black Taurus pistol and a quantity of ammunition after officers alleged they found the contraband on him on December 11, 2021.

However, he was denied the allegations.

When Sgt Ellis took the stand yesterday, he testified of his role in discovering the firearm and ammunition in question.

The police officer said sometime around 3.45pm that day, he was on mobile patrol in the area of Meeting Street, Baillou Hill Road.

Sgt Ellis said while conducting road checks, officers observed a white vehicle travelling east.

The vehicle was stopped, and all occupants were ordered to get out out of the car with the exception of three young girls who were seated in the backseat.

The police sergeant said shortly afterwards, he activated his bodycam and informed Bowles, the driver, that a search of his person as well as his vehicle would be conducted in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms.

The witness said while searching Bowles, he found a silver and black .40 Taurus pistol with a magazine inserted on the inside.

Ten live rounds of ammunition were also found, he testified.

Sgt Ellis said after making the discovery, Bowles told him that he had the gun on him for his protection.

He also claimed that shortly afterwards, his three daughters got out of the vehicle and told him: “Officer, daddy only have that on him to protect us.”

As a result, the accused was arrested and taken to the Nassau Street Police Station.

Sgt Ellis said the firearm and ammunition were dated and labelled and handed over to his superiors, ending his involvement in the matter.

Bowles was not represented by an attorney yesterday.

The case continues May 9.