Two Men Are Accused Of Baillou Hill Shooting

TWO men accused of shooting a man while he was driving on Baillou Hill Road last month were charged with murder yesterday.

Denzel Kemp, 21, and Kervon “CJ” Stewart, 23, were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court in connection with the March 27 shooting of Jamesley Zamar.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm that day police found a man slumped over in his vehicle with gunshot wounds on Palm Tree Avenue.

Police said evidence suggests the man was shot on Baillou Hill Road and ended up at Palm Tree Avenue where his small grey car crashed into a fence.

The two men were not required to enter pleas to the charge during their appearance before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr.

Bail was also denied and the two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

However, the men will return to court on April 17 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail in the interim.