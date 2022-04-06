New Board To Help Steer Uwiocb

THE University of the West Indies Open Campus Bahamas (UWIOCB) has appointed an advisory board of directors.

UWIOCB has a range of programmes for students, including those who may finish high school without a diploma and may find themselves more adept at vocational studies.

In addition to making recommendations, advice and support, board members ensure programmes are current and relevant to business, industry, labour and professional development practices in The Bahamas.

Board members include: Marisa Mason-Smith, chair; Charles Sealy, vice-chair; Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna; Terri Bellot; Dr Mortimer Moxey; Dr Kitiboni Rolle-Adderley; and Dr Yvonne Hunter-Johnson.

“We must commend the leadership of UWI Open Campus for the first appointment of a board that will complement the advancement of its quality academic programmes and initiatives to its students and stakeholders,” said Mrs Mason-Smith.

“This board comprises a diverse team of professionals who are experts in their careers, making invaluable contributions in our community... in fact, globally. It is an honour to be the first chairman of this board. I am humbled and confident that this board will continue to serve with integrity, purpose and passion, leaving a legacy of academic excellence in our nation.”

UWIOCB has also launched its latest fundraiser – the first fun, run, walk, push event. Proceeds will be used to award partial scholarships to high school students to attend this year’s five-week High School Summer programme. Participants will cover 5km. The fundraising event will be held on Saturday, April 30. Online registration begins today. Registration fee is $35 and includes a race T-shirt.

For more information, visit www. bahamas@open.uwi.edu, or call 323- 6593/456-6687; or visit Facebook: UWIOCCSB and Instagram: uwi. oc.bahamas.