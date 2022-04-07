Five Killed Since Sunday In Deadly Murder Toll

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were killed in separate homicides just hours apart on Tuesday night - and another in a shooting last night. Five people have been killed since Sunday.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, police were alerted to the sounds of gunshots on Second Street and Poinciana Avenue.

“Officers were dispatched, and on their arrival they found an adult male lying on Cynthia Pratt Park with gunshot injuries about the body. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following their assessment it was

determined that there were no signs of life,” police said.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was seated in the park watching a basketball game when a man approached him and shot him several times. Police said the victim is believed to be in his mid-20s.

About two hours later, shortly before midnight, police were called to the scene of another homicide on Sutton Street off Kemp Road.

Responding officers found a man lying outside the front door of a home with gunshot wounds. The victim, said to be in his early 50s, was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The incidents came a day after one man was fatally wounded and another was taken to hospital after a shooting off Malcolm Road on Monday.

In that incident, responding officers found two men lying in the doorway of a home with gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced one of the men dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not known up to press time.

And on Sunday, police reported that a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed at a barber shop.

Around 10pm last night police were called to the scene of another homicide after a man was shot dead leaving a friend’s residence in the Cowpen Road area.

Police said two gunmen ambushed the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, and fatally wounded him.

There has been a spate of killings in recent weeks, prompting Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to hold an “urgent” crime conclave nearly two weeks ago. At the time, a statement from the government said Mr Davis would have more to say on the issue in the coming days, however he has yet to release another statement on the issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).