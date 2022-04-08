Churches Approved For 100% Occupancy At Services Across The Bahamas

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has announced that churches are now approved for 100 percent occupancy across The Bahamas.

The approval came from the COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

The new measure still requires that churches and places of worship strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols – namely the wearing of face masks, sanitisation, physical distancing and the continued encouragement of attendees to become vaccinated.

The Advisory Committee maintains that the recent update regarding the amended COVID-19 Rules from 12th March and relaxation of those rules remain in effect. Specifically the public is advised that as it relates to social gatherings held outdoors – namely, parties, concerts, fetes, carnivals, fairs, Junkanoo parades and/or practice rallies – all attendees must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is continuing to monitor developments regarding the country's ongoing efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Those who are eligible to become vaccinated against the virus are encouraged to do so.

Anyone wishing to become vaccinated or receive their extended dose or booster can access appointments at vax.gov.bs, or visit the vaccination site located at the Mall at Marathon in New Providence, Mondays to Saturdays, 1Oam to 6pm. In Grand Bahama, Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 4pm at the Susan J. Wallace Centre, and in the Family Islands at their local clinics during clinic hours.