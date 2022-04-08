Man Charged With String Of Robberies On Exuma

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN from Exuma was granted bail on Friday for a string of robberies on the island and was also ordered to pay a fine on a drug charge.

Alexio Marshall, 34, of The Forest, Exuma, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of breaking and entering, stealing, receiving and possession of drugs.

Between March 18 and March 23 Marshall is accused of breaking into two separate homes in Exuma and stealing two different luxury watches, including a red and black Rolex. In that same timeframe authorities also found Marshall in possession of two grams of Indian hemp.

In his latest court appearance, the accused reversed his original plea on March 25 for drug possession to guilty.

As a result the magistrate ordered Marshall to pay a $300 fine for the offence or spend one month in prison.

In reference to the accused's remaining six charges of breaking and entering, stealing and receiving, Magistrate McKinney granted him bail at $8,500 with two sureties.

However, as a condition of his bail Marshall is expected to report to the George Town Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday before 6pm until his trial.

Magistrate McKinney then informed the accused that his case would be heard on June 28 in Exuma.