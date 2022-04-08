Man In Court On Ammunition And Firearm Component Part Charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on Friday after he was arraigned on ammunition and firearm component part charges.

Valentino Taylor, 34, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt facing two charges of possession of a component part of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

On April 5 in New Providence Taylor was arrested for having a black .40mm magazine chamber and one unfired round .40mm ammunition.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to both charges against him.

The chief magistrate adjourned Taylor’s case to April 13 for a bail application and he was remanded until that time.