Updated: Man In Bulletproof Vest Shot By Police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A man wearing a bulletproof vest was shot by police in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place after officers responded to an armed robbery after 1am in the area of Delancy Street.

“Officers responded, and while patrolling Hospital Lane north, they saw a male who aroused their suspicion. As the officers were about to confront the male, he produced a firearm,” police said.

“The officers, being aware of the threat toward their lives, produced their service weapons and discharged them in the direction of the suspect. He was struck several times about his body. The officers recovered the firearm and on checking the suspect, it was discovered that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.” Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following their assessment of the suspect, it was determined that there were no signs of life.”

Police said the suspect appeared to be in his 30s.

The coroner visited the scene and was informed of the facts.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing and once completed, the file will be forwarded to the coroner’s office where an inquest will be held, police said.

Last year, 21 police-involved shootings were recorded, 13 of which were fatal.

The Tribune previously reported that The Bahamas has one of the highest per capita rates of police involved killings in the world, with 11 recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

In January, a police officer shot and killed a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer who allegedly “charged” at him and tried to disarm him.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force later said in a joint statement that body worn camera footage had been viewed by both agencies and was “consistent” with the account from officers.

A backlog of Coroner’s Court inquests into police involved shootings has caused concern. The hearings were initially delayed because of COVID-19 in 2020. Later, former Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, causing further delays as officials waited to replace her. Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux was named acting coroner in September 2021.