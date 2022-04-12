And The Winners Are . . .

THE annual Tribune Easter colouring contest came to an end on Friday.

Hundreds of entries were submitted from children all across The Bahamas.

We would like to thank Kelly’s and McDonalds for partnering with us, as we look forward to an even more successful colouring contest in 2023.

The judges came from various backgrounds, including Patrick Robinson, IT administrator at Kelly’s; Takia Rolle, Social Media Specialist, DanBrad Limited; Jason Taylor, The Art of Grafix Inc; and Jamaal Rolle, Ambassador for Culture and Celebrity Artist.

There were three categories, ages 4-5, 6-8, and 9-10.

The winners in each category are as follows:

4-5 Category

1st Place - Shirniah Stubs

2nd Place - Dylan Gardiner

3rd Place - A’Keilah Munroe

6-8 Category

1st Place - Aleisha Flower

2nd Place - Kylie Dean

3rd Place - Kamaji Smith

9-10 Category

1st Place - Harshini Jagroo

2nd Place - Julius Williams

3rd Place - Trinity McDonald