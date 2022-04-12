And The Winners Are . . .

THE annual Tribune Easter colouring contest came to an end on Friday.
Hundreds of entries were submitted from children all across The Bahamas.
We would like to thank Kelly’s and McDonalds for partnering with us, as we look forward to an even more successful colouring contest in 2023.
The judges came from various backgrounds, including Patrick Robinson, IT administrator at Kelly’s; Takia Rolle, Social Media Specialist, DanBrad Limited; Jason Taylor, The Art of Grafix Inc; and Jamaal Rolle, Ambassador for Culture and Celebrity Artist.
There were three categories, ages 4-5, 6-8, and 9-10.
The winners in each category are as follows:
4-5 Category
1st Place - Shirniah Stubs
2nd Place - Dylan Gardiner
3rd Place - A’Keilah Munroe
6-8 Category
1st Place - Aleisha Flower
2nd Place - Kylie Dean
3rd Place - Kamaji Smith
9-10 Category
1st Place - Harshini Jagroo
2nd Place - Julius Williams
3rd Place - Trinity McDonald
