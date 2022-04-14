‘Abusers Should Compensate Victims’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe wants laws changed so people convicted of abuse must financially compensate their victims.

Meanwhile, a leading advocate for women’s rights said The Bahamas government did nothing to protect people from gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their comments came after the United States released its annual human rights report on The Bahamas. The US said violence against women and children increased during the pandemic as lockdowns and curfews limited the ability of vulnerable people to seek refuge.

Such increases in domestic violence were observed around the world in what some called the “shadow pandemic”. In 2020, Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, called for a ceasefire on abuse, acknowledging a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence”.

In response to the US report, Mr Wilchcombe said yesterday: “I have seen the excerpts from the US report. It is consistent with our finding that necessitated our efforts to effectively address each matter highlighted.

“Obviously discussion is required. I do, however, feel compensation should follow the conviction of the abuser. Many women remain in homes of abuse because they do not have the financial wherewithal to live in freedom.

“The state should maintain psychological assistance for all victims. I have asked the attorney general to give consideration to the imposition of compensation to victims of abuse.”

He added: “We will bring into effect the report of the Gender Violence Commission that completed its work in 2015.

“Unfortunately, over all these years, we have not made good of what was obviously constructive and meaningful work led by Justice Ruby Nottage, Dr Sandra Dean Patterson and Dr Robin Roberts. That work, if it had been implemented, could have caused progressive steps to be made in The Bahamas, severely impacting this vexing issue that is now impatient of debate.”

The National Task Force for Gender-Based violence was established in 2013 because of “escalating incidence and deaths due to gender-based violence,” according to the report.

Some countries took measures to address increased gender-based violence during the pandemic. Asked during a press conference in 2020 about his administration’s plans to protect vulnerable people, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pivoted and highlighted the capacity of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The United States’ criticism does not surprise Prodesta Moore, chair of Women’s United, who said more resources were needed to help vulnerable women.

“That’s what their topic is and that’s no news, it has heightened, it has been very much increased as a result of the pandemic,” she said. “People were at home, were out of work in the same house with the offenders. The anger increased, people didn’t know what to do so a lot of women, we could tell by the amount of reports that came through, the deaths that came through that it was heightened so I’m not surprised that the US has made a report on this information.

Asked if The Bahamas did anything to counteract the increased violence, she said: “Not at all.”

“Just recently we’re talking about the Gender-based Violence Bill,” she added. “That’s been hanging around from 2016 and we’re continuing to agitate for that because just having a draft bill out there, you already had a task force that presented a very comprehensive strategic plan and it’s just sitting there in a book format. So nothing really has been done to the extent where we are serious about dealing with the amount of violence and crime that has been happening.”

The US also said the country has failed to effectively enforce provisions of the Equal Opportunities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. Among other things, the US highlighted the lack of accessible transportation for people.

Mr Wilchcombe said: “I raised the question of transportation for the disabled and the elderly in my address to Parliament six months ago. We have since met with (Department of) Road Traffic to design a plan for services. I am pleased with the progress being made. These issues have been hanging over the nation’s head for years, creating an ugly image of a country built on love, respect and decency.

“In so far as the Equal Opportunity Act, we have created the Inspectorate Office; all public buildings must be accessible to persons with a disability. We are introducing sign language to all national events. Close captions will be started as well. And we will work with the AG’s Office to strengthen legislation that will give police authority to invoke fines for those who park in spaces made available for persons with disabilities. We are also leading the way in asking corporate Bahamas to provide employment for persons with disabilities.”