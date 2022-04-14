Gb Charity Launches Home Repair Initiative

THE Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, a charity founded by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and funded entirely by private donations, is launching a new home repair initiative.

The programme, which begins Easter Monday, will assist people who are still recovering from the long-term impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

The GBDRF and SBP Bahamas are donating $450,000 to the programme, which will employ local licensed contractors to restore 50 homes throughout the island. The programme will be targeting the elderly, the disabled, and single mothers with children.

Ian Rolle, GBDRF director, said: “Our hearts go out to our fellow residents of Grand Bahama who are still challenged by the after-effects of the storm, as well as coping with the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy.

“SBP has really shown what it means to be our brother’s keeper. We are grateful for their partnership to provide relief efforts not only to homes in Freeport, but also in the eastern and western ends of Grand Bahama.”

Formed in 2019, the GBDRF has provided more than $2.6m in local aid, and partnerships with NGOs and volunteers. GBDRF Home Pilot Programme, in partnership with SBP, renovated homes on West Pioneers Way, Clark Avenue, Explorers Way, Rum Cay Place, and Hyde Park Drive areas at a cost of $622,000. GBDRF also supported the local Rotary Muck and Gut Programme donating $100,000 towards materials for interior walls and roof repairs, and labour costs for 41 homes in East Coral Estates (Pioneers Loop).

The GBDRF Home Repair Programme sourced furniture and appliances from a resort in Orlando valued at $2.5m and funded all shipping and clearing costs amounting to $857,000. Some 300 families were supplied with stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, living and bedroom sets, entertainment centres, televisions, patio furniture and more. GBDRF also donated $15,000 to the Rich Halpern Home Repair Programme, $3,000 to the Pastor Eddie Victor Home Repair Programme, $155,000 to SBP’s Mould Remediation Programme, and $15,000 to the Queens Cove Clean Up Project, among other donations.

For those who wish to donate, visit gbdisasterrelief.org/donations.