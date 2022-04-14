Governor General Is Released From Hospital

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith has been released from Doctors Hospital and is now “resting comfortably” at home, according to a statement from his office.

Sir Cornelius, 85, was released from the hospital yesterday, almost a week after he was admitted to the facility after he felt unwell during an official visit to Eleuthera.

According to Press Secretary Clint Watson last week, Sir Cornelius was airlifted from Eleuthera to New Providence last Thursday after suffering from what is believed to be heat exhaustion.

“From all indications and initial assessments it appeared the Governor General may have experienced heat exhaustion,” Mr Watson said last week.

“According to the Secretary to the Governor General Jack Thompson they were in Eleuthera on official business. They enjoyed a ‘great’ ceremony at PA Gibson Primary School, North Eleuthera and proceeded to take photos outside after that event.

“His Excellency complained of not feeling well. He was taken to the local clinic and seen by a doctor, who advised that he seek further medical attention.

“His Excellency was airlifted to Nassau and taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital. During the entire ordeal he was awake and aware.”