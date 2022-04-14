Ministry Issues Reminder For Churches About Covid Protocols

THE Ministry of Health & Wellness has reminded churches and places of assembly that adherence to COVID-19 protocols is required, namely mask wearing, sanitisation, and physical distancing during services.

The ministry further advises that the recent announcement of a return to 100 percent occupancy at services across the country remains contingent upon the physical distancing requirement of three feet between families and individuals of different households.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry also said those hosting social gatherings held outdoors — namely, parties with greater than 300 attendees, concerts, fetes, carnivals, fairs, Junkanoo parades and/or practice rallies — must apply for approval. All attendees must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The Ministry of Health said it continues to monitor developments on COVID-19 and remains ready in its response.

Those who are eligible to become vaccinated against the virus are encouraged to do so. People wishing to become vaccinated or receive their extended dose or booster can access appointments at vax.gov.bs, or visit the vaccination site located at the Mall at Marathon in New Providence Mondays to Saturdays 10am to 6pm. In Grand Bahama Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm at the Susan J. Wallace Centre, and in the Family Islands at their local clinics during clinic hours.