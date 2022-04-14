Woman Accused Of Death Threat

By PAVEL BAILEY

A WOMAN was granted bail in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after threatening another woman with death.

Marcia Morgan-Mackey, 42, stood before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney, accused of threatening Mytch Pierre with death on April 6.

When it came time to elect in which court her matter would be heard, Mackey chose the Magistrate’s Court. She then pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

Magistrate McKinney granted Mackey bail at $1,500 with one surety and adjourned her case to July 25.