Face To Face: Helping Others To Overcome Life’S Hurdles

By FELICITY DARVILLE

“TURN hopelessness into hope, can’t into can, and impossible into possible” - a quote that Charlis Robins resonates with as she reflects on her growing career as an occupational therapist.

It is a global healthcare profession that helps people develop, recover, or maintain the meaningful activities and occupations that are important to them. Clients get the gift of freedom and independence, in order to be more in control of their lives.

Charlis has worked with people of all ages since her journey began. As a teenager, she volunteered at the Sandiland’s Rehabilitation Centre. It is here that she fell in love with the profession.

Likely, OT felt like a natural fit for her, as she enjoys staying active as well as helping others. She grew up as an athlete, under the big wings of her father, basketball coach and National Sports Hall of Farmer, Charles “Softly” Robins.

She spent her early childhood years in Grand Bahama. She attended St Vincent de Paul, Mary Star of the Sea and Sunland Lutheran School.

“I enjoyed holiday trips to Bimini, boating and playing Nintendo with my Godbrothers and sisters,” she said.

“I enjoyed the close knit community… it was as if everyone was connected.”

That sense of community spirit followed her as she moved to New Providence with her mother, Edith Burns, née Seymour. Edith, a popular artesian in Turks and Caicos, ensured that her daughter knew the value of family, and appreciated her rich Turks and Bimini heritage. She wanted her to go out there and shine, knowing that she has the love and support of family to see her through. Charlis attended Queen’s College and went on to St Augustine’s College, where she graduated. My lifelong friend and I had many days of fun, attending school and playing on several sports teams together, including softball, basketball and volleyball. We won many a championship for SAC’s Big Red Machine with the likes of other sports stars like Leslia Brice (née Miller), Sandena Neilly (née Mortimer), Nakara Miller (née Williams), Samantha Kemp (née Culmer), Shara Moss and many others.

Charlis went on to Palm Beach Community College on volleyball scholarship and then to Florida A&M University to study Occupational Therapy. She always showed team spirit, school pride and a willing spirit. An outspoken attitude and leadership skills helped her to excel along the way. It was important, though, for her to find a career that would allow her to remain active and engaged in community activities.

“Occupational Therapy (OT) focuses on engagement in meaningful activities of daily life (such as self-care skills, education, work, or social interaction),” she explained, “to enable or encourage participation in these activities despite impairments or limitations in physical or mental functioning.”

“The goal is to maximize one’s functional potential, thus improving the quality of life - from the cradle to the grave.”

Charlis started off working in the Neurodevelopment Treatment Clinic at Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was afforded the opportunity to do additional studies in Paediatrics at City Kids in Chicago. Here, her “true passion” was ignited.

“I matriculated from Staff Occupational Therapist to department head,” she said.

She moved on to become the deputy director responsible for OT at the hospital. As Charlis cared for people of all ages, she found a special place in her heart for children with special needs. Seeing their transformation and growth has, in turn, transformed her as well. Because of it, she eventually started Genius Soul Therapeutic Day Centre, and has touched the lives of many children over the years. After a brief hiatus, she is getting ready to relaunch the brand, and she has the support of many parents in whose lives she has made a difference.

“Miss Charlis has been working with my son since he was four,” one parent shared.

“He is now 19 and she is still a part of our lives. When she first started working with him, we were in survival mode because there were so many medical issues. She worked with him with love and patience. In a very short time, he was able to go outdoors and we even started to play and use words! Before long, he was playing basketball, riding a bike, swimming and communicating. As he grew older, she taught him life skills and we even had a money making business during the Christmas holidays!”

One parent spoke of the “strong bond that developed between her and my son due to the love and care she gave”. Another parent has a toddler with ASD level 2, noting less meltdowns and improvement in his behaviour after meeting Charlis and having the Genius Soul experience. A mother testified that her son Aaron’s life has improved physically and socially, and says that Charlis’ approach to her work is “outside of the box, original, and works every time”, adding that her son is “better for it and enjoying a better quality of life”.

“Starting Genius Soul is the highlight of my profession to date,” Charlis tells me.

“This was birthed out of the desire to see children with various diagnoses receive the care they needed and the academics under one roof at an affordable cost. That, coupled with community integration caused families to see their children achieve goals in a short window of time. We became a family. I am still connected to those families today and I am excited about its relaunch. This career literally fell into my lap as if it was God-ordained.”

Genius Soul has offered a myriad of activities for its children, including horseback riding, swimming, tennis, bowling, and art. Uplifting programmes include entrepreneurship, money management skills, life skills training, parent coaching, communication enhancement and behaviour modification.

As Genius Soul grows, so does Charlis’ personal career journey. She is the newly appointed President of the Occupational Therapy Association of The Bahamas, which was established as a non-profit organisation in 1992.

“This appointment marks another major milestone on my career as an occupational therapist,” Charlis said.

“It would have meant that I attained every level in the succession of an occupational therapist in the country.”

She is excited about the position, as the association has plans underway, including: paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Philip E Davis; art exhibition and educational seminar hosted by Sandilands Occupational Therapy Department; articles and community service initiatives to increase awareness of the importance of OT in The Bahamas. In 2023, the OT Association of The Bahamas will represent as host country for the Association of Caribbean Occupational Therapists Conference.

Charlis will have her hands full, but she always has time for her family: “I am my father’s oldest and my mother’s middle child. I have two brothers, one sister, four nephews and a beautiful niece. I am the parent of a Junkanoo genius and basketballer, Keitho Johnson.”

Charlis is pouring into Keitho the best of her values that have brought her this far - determination, faith, selflessness, and a heart of gold.