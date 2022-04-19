Police Probe Suspected Suicide

POLICE are investigating a suspected suicide on Norman’s Cay after a man was found with gunshot wounds yesterday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, officers were told that family members were in a guesthouse when they heard gunshots and found the deceased in the garden unresponsive.

A team of detectives left New Providence for Norman’s Cay to investigate the incident.

At the scene, they were “directed to a garden where they found an adult male lying face down on the ground in a pool of blood,” police said.

“An examination of the body revealed a wound to the victim’s upper chest. It appears to be consistent with a gunshot. There were no signs of life. A firearm was also found in the proximity of the body.

“Initial investigations revealed that family members were in a guest house, when they heard what sounded like a single gunshot. They came out and found the victim in the garden unresponsive,” police said, adding that the matter was a suspected suicide.

The coroner was apprised of the facts of this incident and the man’s body was transported to New Providence, where police will await an official identification by a next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity.