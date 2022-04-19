Three Held After 26 Sacks Of Marijuana Discovered

THREE Abaco men were arrested on Sunday after police found $1.2m worth of marijuana in a residence on the island.

Police said that around 3pm on Sunday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit — in a joint operation with OPBAT, the US Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs Border Protection and the Police Marine Support Unit — executed a search warrant at a home in Coopers Town, Abaco.

During the search, the officers discovered 26 crocus sacks that contained a grassy substance believed to be marijuana.

As a result, three men — ages 54, 34 and 31-years-old — were arrested and taken into custody for alleged possession of dangerous drugs and other related offences, police said. They are expected to face formal charges in court this week.

Police said the drugs weighed 1,254 lbs with an estimated street value of $1,254,000.