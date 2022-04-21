Atlantis In Multi-Million Product Refreshments

ATLANTIS yesterday unveiled further multi-million dollar renovations and partnerships designed to refresh its product offering and provide guests with an upgraded experience.

The Paradise Island mega resort, in a statement, said Chef Michael White will join Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés in making Atlantis a destination featuring three Michelin star-rated chefs. The former chef/owner of multiple New York restaurant brands, including Convivio, Alto, Ai Fiori and Marea, will serve Italian cuisine when Paranza at The Cove opens this year.

Atlantis said it is also adding Pita, a Mediterranean-style beachside concession located near Aquaventure, offering home-made shawarma, falafel, chilled bites, dips, salads and desserts as it moves to complete room renovations at the Royal Towers.

Upgrades to all guest rooms and suites in The Royal East Tower are due to be finished by summer 2022, and be closely followed by newly-renovated rooms and suites in The Royal West Tower. Atlantis said the new designs celebrate The Bahamas’ natural aquamarine waters, white sand beaches and coral reefs. In addition, the Royal Towers’ Bridge Suite will undergo a full renovation that will be completed next year.

Atlantis has already unveiled the partnership that will see the Beach Towers rebranded under a different name for the first time in its 28-year history. It has teamed with Grammy Award-winning musician and producer, Pharrell Williams, and his business partner David Grutman, in a deal that was hailed by Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister, as creating “another standout” for the Bahamian tourism product.

The duo will transform the now-closed Beach Towers into a 400-room property called Somewhere Else, which is set to open in January 2024 after undergoing extensive renovations. Few specifics have been provided on what a rebranded Beach Towers will ultimately look like, although restaurants and bungalows featuring recording studios were said to be part of the project.

Somewhere Else will be priced somewhere between the hotel market’s most affordable rooms and high-end luxury. This is the first time since Atlantis opened in December 1994 where it will be branded by a name that is not its own.

Meanwhile, other amenities set for an upgrade include the Atlantis casino, with renovations to include the expansion of its two on-site lounges, a high-limit slots lounge, and expansion of the exclusive gaming salon.

The Cove, which recently introduced the Lapis Club Lounge, has also debuted its Sapphire Services concierge offerings. These include bookable experiences such as beach dinners, exclusive programming at the resort’s 14-acre marine mammal habitat, Dolphin Cay, and private cabanas.

“We could not be more excited for all of the developments coming to Atlantis this year,” said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis president and managing director. “With these incredible additions, we are continuing Atlantis’ legacy of offering guests endless, immersive experiences during their stay.”