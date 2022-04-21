Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot on Tuesday. Police said they responded to the incident on Nassau Street shortly after 3pm.
Officers were told that a man and a woman were walking along the street when a small white vehicle approached them.
An occupant discharged a firearm at the pair, hitting the male about his body.
The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
