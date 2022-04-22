Man Accused Of Threatening And Assaulting The Mother Of His Child

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of threatening and assaulting the mother of his child.

Kenneth Brennen, 23, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of threats of harm and assault.

On Monday, February 28, at #65 Pinecone Drive, Sir Lynden Pindling Estates, Brennen allegedly threatened and assaulted the mother of his one-year-old child, Talia Duncombe.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Although Brennen had a previous conviction of a similar nature there was no objection to bail.

As such the Magistrate granted him bail at $1,000 with one or two sureties on condition that he sign in at the Grove Police Station every Monday before 7pm.

Magistrate Serville also advised Brennen to get his mother or another family member to act as a go-between in any parenting matters with the complainant as the accused is not to have contact with any witness before his trial.

Brennen’s case was adjourned to July 26.