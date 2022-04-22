Man Charged With Failing To Give Address To Officers, Resisting Arrest

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court Friday after allegedly failing to give his address to officers and resisting arrest.

Angelo McQueen, 31, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of failing to give a name or address to an officer and resisting arrest on April 19 in Ridgeland Park.

However, while McQueen initially pleaded guilty to his charges the Magistrate officially logged his plea as McQueen’s subsequent explanation of the incident implied that he didn’t intentionally commit any wrongdoing.

According to the accused during his arrest for a traffic violation he complied with officers when asked why his vehicle had no proper identification. McQueen explained to them that he had just bought his vehicle and hadn’t had time to properly license it.

It was during this exchange that McQueen claimed that he had told officers his name, but while trying to direct officers to his house to collect the proper papers for his car, he never properly clarified his address.

It was only after Corporal Woods, one of McQueen’s arresting officers, grabbed his wrist that the accused claimed he pulled away resulting in the charges he faced in court.

As the accused had no prior convictions, the Magistrate granted him a minimal bail at $500 with one or two sureties.

McQueen’s case was adjourned to July 27.