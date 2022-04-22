Updated: Police Investigating Traffic Fatality

A man has turned himself in to the police after a pedestrian died in a hit and run incident on Thursday night.

According to reports, a man was crossing the street at the T junction of Chippingham Road and West Bay Street at around 11pm. He was hit by a vehicle which was traveling travelling west – projecting him into another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The driver sped off, leaving the scene.

The Traffic Accident Investigation Team arrived at the scene and found the man lying in the northern lane with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.